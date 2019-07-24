7-24-19 Jail log
July 11
Tawni Michelle Neugent
Warrant, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 4 g less than 200 g; warrant, unlawful delivery of a substance
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Velasquez Ortiz
Warrant, surety to surrender fraudulent
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oscar Ramirez
Warrant, unauthorized use of vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Adrian Rojas
Terroristic threat cause fear of imminent
Del Rio Police Dept
July 12
Gary Bylander, Jr.
Duty on striking fixture/landscape greater or equal to $200; assault causes bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
Luis Alberto Moreno
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Marissa Escobar Saenz
Warrant, assault causes bodily injury
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Sauceda
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
July 13
Valentin Gonzales
Warrant, burglary of building
Texas Department of Public Safety
Eusebio Garibay Gonzalez
Assault causes bodily injury family violence
Del Rio Police Department
Isaac Jimenez
Possession of controlled substance greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams in a drug free zone
Del Rio Police Department
Joshua Kyle Pender
DWI 1st
Texas Department of Public Safety
Eduardo Daniel Perez
Possession of substance Penalty Group 1 400 grams or more
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Edward Reid
DWI 1st
Texas Department of Public Safety
Jackie Samora
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams; abandon endanger child with intent to return x2
Del Rio Police Department
Ricardo Gomez Sanchez, Jr.
DWI 2nd
Del Rio Police Department
July 14
Jonathan Rodriguez Lomas
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Del Rio Police Department
Juan Roldan Martinez
Warrant, theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000
Del Rio Police Department
Feliciano Antonio Narvaez
Reckless driving
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Humberto Ortiz
DWI
Del Rio Police Department
Angel Narciso Palacios
Driving while intoxicated with child younger than 15 years of age
Texas Department of Public Safety
Ramon Reyes
Warrant, impersonation of public servant; warrant, cruelty non livestock animals
Del Rio Police Department
July 15
Peter Clayton Broussard
Warrant, possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; warrant, possession of marijuana less than 2ounces
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jorge Martinez
Warrant, aggravated sexual assault child; warrant, aggravated sexual assault child; warrant, possession or promotion child pornography
Texas Department of Public Safety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.