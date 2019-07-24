7-24-19 Jail log

July 11

Tawni Michelle Neugent

Warrant, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 4 g less than 200 g; warrant, unlawful delivery of a substance

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Velasquez Ortiz

Warrant, surety to surrender fraudulent

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oscar Ramirez

Warrant, unauthorized use of vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Juan Adrian Rojas

Terroristic threat cause fear of imminent

Del Rio Police Dept

July 12

Gary Bylander, Jr.

Duty on striking fixture/landscape greater or equal to $200; assault causes bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

Luis Alberto Moreno

Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Marissa Escobar Saenz

Warrant, assault causes bodily injury

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Sauceda

Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

July 13

Valentin Gonzales

Warrant, burglary of building

Texas Department of Public Safety

Eusebio Garibay Gonzalez

Assault causes bodily injury family violence

Del Rio Police Department

Isaac Jimenez

Possession of controlled substance greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams in a drug free zone

Del Rio Police Department

Joshua Kyle Pender

DWI 1st

Texas Department of Public Safety

Eduardo Daniel Perez

Possession of substance Penalty Group 1 400 grams or more

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Edward Reid

DWI 1st

Texas Department of Public Safety

Jackie Samora

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams; abandon endanger child with intent to return x2

Del Rio Police Department

Ricardo Gomez Sanchez, Jr.

DWI 2nd

Del Rio Police Department

July 14

Jonathan Rodriguez Lomas

Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Del Rio Police Department

Juan Roldan Martinez

Warrant, theft of property greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000

Del Rio Police Department

Feliciano Antonio Narvaez

Reckless driving

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Humberto Ortiz

DWI

Del Rio Police Department

Angel Narciso Palacios

Driving while intoxicated with child younger than 15 years of age

Texas Department of Public Safety

Ramon Reyes

Warrant, impersonation of public servant; warrant, cruelty non livestock animals

Del Rio Police Department

July 15

Peter Clayton Broussard

Warrant, possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram; warrant, possession of marijuana less than 2ounces

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jorge Martinez

Warrant, aggravated sexual assault child; warrant, aggravated sexual assault child; warrant, possession or promotion child pornography

Texas Department of Public Safety

