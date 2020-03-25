Val Verde County residents waited hours for up to four gallons of free liquid disinfectant, most of them cheerful and appreciative of the giveaway.
Robert Luna, an employee of the International Boundary and Water Commission, was in line early at Fisherman’s Headquarters and said he was glad the county had taken the initiative to bring the free disinfectant to Del Rio.
“I’m here this morning for the free sanitizer, that’s much needed and thank God that they brought it in, so we’re here like everybody else, patiently waiting,” Luna said as he sat inside his pickup.
Luna said he was picking up his own limit of four gallons of the sodium hypochlorite disinfectant and planned to take it to the IBWC office to share with his co-workers.
Luna said the entire COVID-19 pandemic had made him “a little fearful.”
“But I think we all are, and we’ve all got to stand together, take care of things and help each other, especially the people who can’t come out for something like this. Hopefully, God will bless us, and this epidemic will just go away or slow down,” Luna said.
Craig Alexander brought his dogs with him to pick up the free disinfectant.
“I’m here because we can’t get disinfectant, and the county was good enough to bring it in, so I thought I might as well take advantage of it,” Alexander said.
He said he planned to use the disinfectant around his home.
“I don’t really have a problem with what’s going on and what they’re trying to do to fix it. My biggest problem is that I fish, and they’ve closed the lake,” he added with a rueful smile.
Kathy Kemp said she waited in line at Fisherman’s Headquarters for three hours.
“I wasn’t able to find any kind of cleanser at all in Del Rio,” Kemp said.
“I think it’s awesome that the county is doing this. They’re doing an awesome job. We had to wait for awhile, but this has been very, very organized,” she added.
