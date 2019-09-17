The Consulate of Mexico to the U.S. in Del Rio kicked off the celebrations of the 209th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico Friday night, hosting a reception at Imperius Events.
Local officials and personalities enjoyed the event starting at 6 p.m., featuring Mexican music and folk dance including performances by singer Demián Hernández Ganué of Ciudad Acuña, Ballet Folklórico Corazón de México of Del Rio, and Compañía Municipal de Danza Folklórica Yumari of Ciudad Acuña.
The Del Rio High School Air Force Junior ROTC TX-66 color guard posted the U.S. colors, while Melissa Villarreal Galindo sang the national anthem.
The Mexican colors were posted by the Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Ciudad Acuña color guard.
The event was hosted by Consul of Mexico to the U.S. in Del Rio Carlos Obrador Garrido Cuesta, who also announced this would be his last Mexican Independence Day in Del Rio. After three-and-a-half years in the Queen City he is being transferred to Philadelphia, he said.
The celebration of Mexican Independence Day, observed with the “El Grito” ceremony on Sept. 15 and Independence Day on Sept. 16, continued on after Friday night’s event, at Brown Plaza, with the Dieciseis de Septiembre fest held Sept. 14-16.
The celebration at Brown Plaza included live music, Mexican food booths, vendors, and more. The annual celebration at Brown Plaza was organized by the Brown Plaza Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.