The City of Del Rio is beginning a series of educational videos for current and new pet owners within the city. The videos share important information for Del Rioans pertaining their pets and the care they need.
The Love Your Pet, Love Your City series began on Saturday, with Del Rio Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Clay Whitten discussing with Mayor Bruno J. Lozano the importance of spay and neuter procedures for cats.
“The importance of neutering, especially in a kitty-cat that is going to be indoor or outdoor; they tend to stay at home, roam less, they tend to be less aggressive and fight less; which in turn decreases their ability to spread certain diseases like feline leukemia and feline AIDS,” Whitten said and added feline AIDS is transmitted through fight wounds.
“Spaying your female cats also prevents uterine infections and breast tumors that could be cancerous. Spaying your cat before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases. Neutering your male cats also prevents testicular cancer and prostate issues,” city officials said.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends spaying and neutering pets, in order to help control pet homelessness.
In a typical day, both cats and dogs are dropped off in the morning the day of their scheduled surgeries at the vet hospital, according to Whitten.
After a surgery, if a pet owner has more than one pet, Whitten recommends separating the animals in order to allow the surgery to heal well.
“Remember, if you are looking to add a furry family member to your household, do your research and ensure you are ready to take on pet ownership responsibly,” city officials said.
Whitten and staff provide services for animals beginning at the early stages of the pets’ lives and more, including orthopedic surgeries. For more information or questions, Whitten advised Del Rioans to contact the veterinary hospital at (830) 422 2129.
