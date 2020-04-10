• The Supplement to the Second Amended Declaration of Public Health Emergency, the latest in a series of local executive orders signed by Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens, issued on April 9, states religious and worship services may only be provided by video and teleconference.
• Religious institutions must limit in-person staff to 10 people or less when preparing for or conducting video or teleconference services.
• If religious services cannot be conducted from home or through remote services, they should be conducted consistent with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.