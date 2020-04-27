A local team will continue with a scholarship program as planned, despite the team’s event being canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.
Del Rio Chamber of Commerce - Leadership Del Rio Class X will continue with the scholarship program that tied in with a 5K Scholarship Fun Run, team member and Career and Technology Education Center Director Roger Gonzalez said in a statement.
“Team members worked extremely hard to have everything in place just before the COVID-19 precautionary measure took place. It is unfortunate the event did not happen although the scholarship program will continue,” Gonzalez said.
Team X-Treme members ensured all stakeholders the funds received from both participant entry fees and T-shirt sponsorship will be used to award scholarships this year.
Graduating seniors can obtain a physical scholarship application at either the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce office located on 1915 Veterans Blvd and the Gerardo Maldonado Career and Technical Education Center located on 210 East 10th St.
A digital scholarship application can also be requested by emailing the team at ldrscholarshipfunrun@gmail.com, according to Gonzalez.
The deadline for this scholarship is May 22, and San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District counselors are available to help seniors obtain items such as transcripts.
The team gave a special thanks to T-shirt business sponsors and event participants for their support. A total of 19 business sponsors were recognized for their support and include the likes of Legacy Realty, Del Rio Title, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sirloin Stockade, Julio’s, Ramada Inn, Val Verde Regional Medical Center, Val Verde Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rudy’s, Bank and Trust, Del Rio Board of Realtors and Texas Community Bank.
